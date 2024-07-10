Steelers CB Donte Jackson says being in Pittsburgh is a ‘blessing’ after six seasons in Carolina

This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

When the Steelers traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, it helped fix two issues for the team. The first being, it sent a player that the team “could not wait for any longer” to a new home and secondly, it brought in serious cornerback help as the team acquired Donte Jackson in return.

There is almost no question that the Steelers traded away the better player in the deal. Johnson, a former Pro Bowler, has the potential to be an elite wide receiver as he is one of the best separators in the NFL but it just never panned out.

Read more at pittsburghsteelersnow.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group