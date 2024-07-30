Steelers make surprise cut, drop veteran defensive back

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released veteran defensive back Josiah Scott, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Scott had been the Steelers’ first-team slot cornerback throughout OTAs and minicamp, but had lost that job to rookie undrafted free agent Beanie Bishop coming into training camp. Scott had mostly been with the second team through the first four days of camp.

The 25-year-old Scott was on his second stint with the Steelers. He first joined the Steelers after training camp last summer, but suffered an injury and ended up on their practice squad’s injured reserve list. The Philadelphia Eagles, where Scott played in 29 games from 2021-22, then re-signed Scott from the Pittsburgh practice squad. After his contract was not renewed for the 2024 season, the Steelers snapped him back up in late January.

