Steelers muck up preseason opener, lose to Texans 20-12

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Steelers Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, center, watches from the sidelines in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

If the two goals of an NFL preseason game are to play clean football and escape injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers finished 0 for 2 on Friday. The Steelers lost, 20-12 to the Houston Texans.

That part is forgivable. No one really cares who wins and loses in the preseason, though the club did have its NFL-best six-game preseason winning streak snapped.

No, the problem was the way they lost:

Starting quarterback Justin Fields and center Nate Herbig botched two exchanges.

