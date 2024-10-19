Steelers Open to Playing Both QBs vs. Jets

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com .

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin remains mum on who will be the starting quarterback against the New York Jets on Sunday night, but all signs point to Russell Wilson being the starter. George Pickens even let the cat out of the bag.

Even with Wilson slotted to start, there’s a possibility that Justin Fields could see action, too. Most likely in a special run package.

“Certainly,” Tomlin said after Friday’s practice when asked if there could be a scenario where both quarterbacks play on Sunday night.

Tomlin said on Friday that he has a starting quarterback for Sunday, but is keeping that decision in-house.

