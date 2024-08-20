Steelers put C/G Nate Herbig on IR, likely ending 2024 season

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed center/guard Nate Herbig on the injured reserve list, likely ending his 2024 season with the club.

Herbig suffered a torn rotator cuff during the final day of Steelers training camp practice at St. Vincent College last Wednesday and has not practiced since. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after Herbig missed Saturday’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills that he was seeking a second opinion.

If rotator cuff injuries require surgery, they take an average of 28 weeks to recover from, according to a 2023 study. That would take Herbig to mid-February, well beyond the end of the 2024 season. Because he was placed on injured reserve before the cut-down date from 90 to 53 players, Herbig cannot return to the Steelers from the injured reserve this season.

