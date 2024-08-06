Steelers release initial depth chart ahead of preseason game against Texans

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their initial depth chart ahead of Friday’s preseason game against the Houston Texans.

Russell Wilson is listed as the starting quarterback over Justin Fields.

Wide receivers George Pickens, Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin are listed as starters, with Roman Wilson, Dez Fitzpatrick and Quez Watkins behind them.

Dan Moore Jr. is listed as the starting left tackle, with first-round pick Troy Fautanu listed as the backup.

Center Zach Frazier is listed as the backup behind Nate Herbig.

After success in training camp, undrafted free agent Beanie Bishop out of West Virginia is in the starting nickel spot.

Right cornerback Joey Porter Jr. hangs onto his starting spot that he earned in Week 8 of the 2023 season.

A new depth chart will be released ahead of each preseason game.

The Steelers host the Texans at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Acrisure Stadium.

