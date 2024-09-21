Steelers rookie WR Roman Wilson set to make NFL debut; Troy Fautanu questionable vs. Chargers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson appears set to make his NFL debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in the team’s Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but another rookie, Troy Fautanu, might miss the game with an injury.

Wilson was a full participant in the team’s final practice session of the week, his second straight full practice session, and was not given an injury designation in the team’s final practice status report on Friday.

The team’s third-round pick out of Michigan in the 2024 NFL Draft, Wilson suffered a left ankle sprain during the first padded practice of training camp way back on July 30, and has been rehabbing ever since.

