Steelers rule out another player vs. Giants

Cordarrelle Patterson Pittsburgh Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Steelers 27-24. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger) (Zach Bolinger/AP)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out a fourth player from their 53-man active roster for Monday’s home prime-time game against the New York Giants, as veteran running back and kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson will miss the game, team spokesman Burt Lauten announced on Sunday.

Patterson has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury during the Steelers’ Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He had been a limited participant in practice on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and was originally listed as doubtful to play before being downgraded to out.

The 33-year-old Patterson is in his first season with the Steelers. He has made his biggest impact in his career as a kickoff returner, where he has been a four-time All-Pro. Originally drafted as a wide receiver, Patterson made the transition to running back in 2021, when he played in Atlanta under current Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

