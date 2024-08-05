Sports

Texans to play offensive starters vs Steelers in preseason

CJ Stroud Texans Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sep. 17, 2023, in Houston.

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will get a serious test in their first preseason game this Friday night against the Houston Texans, as Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters on Monday that he will be playing his starting offense in the game at Acrisure Stadium.

Friday’s preseason game will be the 2024 debut for the Steelers, but the Texans already have one game under their belt, after playing the Chicago Bears in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on Thursday. In that game, none of the Texans’ top-skill position players like quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receivers Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs, tight end Dalton Schultz or running back Joe Mixon participated.

On Monday, Ryans said that his first-team offense will get the call against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

    Most Read