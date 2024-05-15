Sports

U.K. police extend investigation into Adam Johnson’s death

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 25: Adam Johnson #47 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2019 in New York City. The Penguins defeated the Rangers 5-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Adam Johnson File photo. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

A person allegedly connected to the death of former Pittsburgh Penguin Adam Johnson, who died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England last October, has had his bail extended.

The individual in question was not identified in an announcement from the police in South Yorkshire, England.

Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers at Utilita Arena in Sheffield Oct. 28, when he was cut by the skate of Steelers player Matt Petgrave, causing a mortal wound.

The BBC reported that a coroner’s inquest into the incident was suspended from January to July because the police investigation is ongoing.

Click here to read Dubas’ full remark on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Minivan with dad, 3 kids inside caught in crossfire during Squirrel Hill shooting
  • Pittsburgh’s Anthrocon 2024 expected to be biggest furry convention yet
  • Pittsburgh’s ‘Sudden Little Thrills’ music fest canceled by producers
  • VIDEO: New Feeding America report says more people than ever deal with food insecurity
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read