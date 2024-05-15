U.K. police extend investigation into Adam Johnson’s death

This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

A person allegedly connected to the death of former Pittsburgh Penguin Adam Johnson, who died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England last October, has had his bail extended.

The individual in question was not identified in an announcement from the police in South Yorkshire, England.

Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers at Utilita Arena in Sheffield Oct. 28, when he was cut by the skate of Steelers player Matt Petgrave, causing a mortal wound.

The BBC reported that a coroner’s inquest into the incident was suspended from January to July because the police investigation is ongoing.

