Another comfortable morning with most areas in the low to mid 50s

PITTSBURGH — Enjoy another comfortable morning with most neighborhoods in the low to mid 50s again! Today will end up a touch warmer than Sunday, but still comfortable with an increase in mid to high level clouds this afternoon.

The nights will get a bit warmer starting tonight, but it won’t be humid yet for a while.

A weak system will spread more clouds our way through mid-week but with how much dry air is in place, rain is unlikely. In fact, it may take until the end of next weekend to see our next threat of showers, but get ready for the return of heat and humidity as we approach next week. Plenty of summer still to go!

