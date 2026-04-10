Beautiful day with showers possible starting Friday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Enjoy the warmth and the breeze during the day Friday as a full-tilt spring feel is in the air.

Most of the day Friday will be dry. A few showers will start to pop up during the afternoon north of I-80 and push through the rest of the area during the evening hours. A quick rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out.

The weekend should be dry. Sunday will be the warmer of the two days, with warmth sticking with us for much of the week next week. Next week will also start to become a bit more damp with spotty showers and thunderstorms possible in the first half of the week.

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