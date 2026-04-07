Bundle up! Wind chills in the 20s, 30s on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Bundle up before heading out the door today. Temperatures will slowly rise to the low 40s this afternoon with wind chills in the 20s and 30s. Tonight will be the coldest night of the week; temperatures will fall to the low to mid-20s, with a few spots dropping to the upper teens.

More sunshine is expected on Wednesday as high pressure builds and temperatures rise to around 60 degrees. Warmer air moves in for the end of the work week; highs will be 10 to 15 degrees above average on Thursday and Friday. There will be a chance of rain showers Friday evening and overnight, cooling temperatures off just a bit for Saturday, with highs still above average in the upper 60s. Highs will push closer to 80 degrees by Sunday and continue the warmth into early next week.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group