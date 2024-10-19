Chilly morning, sunshine making its way to the area this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Grab a jacket for that early morning walk, but you can go with just the shirt sleeves by lunchtime today. Sunshine will push temperatures into the lower 70s in much of the area by late today.

It will be dry through the weekend with plenty of sunshine. So, make sure you have the sunscreen on while enjoying those fall festivals.

The warm, dry weather continues through next week with highs pushing near 80 by Tuesday.

