Weather

Chilly morning, sunshine making its way to the area this weekend

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

Pittsburgh Skyline (WPXI) Pittsburgh Skyline (WPXI)

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Grab a jacket for that early morning walk, but you can go with just the shirt sleeves by lunchtime today.  Sunshine will push temperatures into the lower 70s in much of the area by late today.

It will be dry through the weekend with plenty of sunshine.  So, make sure you have the sunscreen on while enjoying those fall festivals.

The warm, dry weather continues through next week with highs pushing near 80 by Tuesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dies after being hit by vehicle on McKnight Road
  • SKYLIGHTS 2024: Week 8 high school football scores
  • Veteran, 70, loses everything in massive Ross Township fire that also destroyed auto shop
  • VIDEO:Squirrel Hill residents on alert after 2 people caught trying to break into cars, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    ”Thursday

    Most Read