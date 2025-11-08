Clouds, stray showers to close out Saturday; snow possible Sunday evening

It’ll be mostly cloudy this evening with a few stray showers. More clouds will appear overnight with a few isolated showers mainly north of I-80 late overnight, temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Sunday will feature chilly rain showers and breezy conditions, and colder air wrapping in from the northwest by Sunday evening. Rain showers may mix with snow showers late Sunday evening in spots as temperatures drop late evening. Lake effect snow showers are possible at times overnight into Monday.

It’ll be breezy and much colder Monday. Highs will only make it to the mid-30s with wind chills in the 20s through the day. Some light accumulation is possible in spots through Tuesday morning, with the chance for a few inches of snow north of I-80 and east in the ridges and mountains. Higher snow totals are expected right along Lake Erie, far to our north around Cleveland, and in Erie.

Windy with clouds and scattered snow showers or flurries on Veterans Day, with highs in the mid-30s. Wind chills Tuesday morning will be in the teens and twenties through the day. More sunshine is expected by Wednesday with warmer temperatures in the upper 40s.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest weather updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group