Cloudy, chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Cloudy and chilly but not as cold as yesterday; highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Patchy fog is possible for some again tonight with lows in the 30s. Mostly cloudy Thursday ahead of the next system that will bring the chance of rain showers Friday for areas mainly south of Pittsburgh.

The weekend will start with clouds and a few showers early Saturday; highs will be chilly in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday will be brighter and dry with highs in the low to mid 50s.

We are tracking the next system ahead of Thanksgiving that could bring rain to the area Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

