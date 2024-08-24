Comfortable temperatures under mostly sunny skies on Saturday

PITTSBURGH — It’s a comfortable start to the weekend with temperatures in the 50s for most of us. We topped out in the low 80s yesterday, and it will likely be a few degrees warmer today under mostly sunny skies.

Humidity starts to creep back in on Sunday with a stray shower possible during the afternoon. A couple more showers are possible on Monday, but coverage looks quite spotty.

The biggest headline this week will be the heat as temperatures soar into the low 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. It may take until next weekend for us to cool off noticeably!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group