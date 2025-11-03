Cool, breezy Monday morning with a possible stray shower

PITTSBURGH — It will be a cool, breezy day Monday.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower near the I-80 corridor. The wind will be the bigger issue with gusts to 30 mph in some places during the afternoon. Highs will reach into the mid and upper 50s.

It will stay dry Tuesday and most of Wednesday with only a few showers late in the day Wednesday and Wednesday evening. There is a much better chance of rain to close out the week Friday with high temperatures bouncing between the 50s and 60s most of the week.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest weather updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group