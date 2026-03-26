Damaging winds, hail & heavy rain possible as storm threat increases this evening

PITTSBURGH — It will be windy and very warm this afternoon as highs push well into the 70s. Heads up, as a cold front will drop south tonight, bringing an increased threat for rain and storms after 7 p.m.

Assuming storms arrive a little sooner in the evening, damaging winds and hail will be possible along with very heavy rain. Even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, given favorable ingredients in place, especially north and west of Pittsburgh. Should storms arrive later — closer to 11 p.m. or midnight — severity will be a bit lower with heavy rain and gusty winds the main threat.

Showers will linger into Friday morning but should push south of our area by midday. It will turn much cooler tomorrow with highs only in the mid-40s along with breezy conditions. The nights will be quite chilly this weekend, but a big warm-up is coming next week as highs push near 70 by Tuesday.

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