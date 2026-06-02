Dry weather days continue with low humidity, lots of sunshine

PITTSBURGH — The countdown of dry weather days continues Wednesday, with low humidity, lots of sunshine and a 25-degree jump in temperatures from morning to afternoon.

Warmer air will sneak in on Thursday, but no rain is in the forecast until this weekend, which will likely give us one of our longest dry stretches of the year.

High temperatures Thursday and Friday will climb back into the low to mid 80s, and humidity will also begin to tick up as we head towards the weekend.

Rain chances increase after lunch Saturday and continue off and on through Sunday. Although neither day will be a complete washout, Sunday will be the wetter of the two, so have an indoor plan for graduation parties and outdoor events.

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