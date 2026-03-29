Expect warm temperatures, chance of thunderstorms during week ahead

PITTSBURGH — It will be mild with clouds through the evening, with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

The week ahead will be warmer and very active with on-and-off rain and the chance for thunderstorms at times.

Monday morning kicks off the week with clouds and the chance for a few passing showers early. Monday will have mild and breezy conditions. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Showers are possible in the late afternoon and evening hours with a few thunderstorms developing north of Pittsburgh late at night.

Tuesday will be warm and windy. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s with wind gusts around 30 mph. Rain will develop late Tuesday night into Wednesday with steady rain at times, and thunder is possible. Above-average temperatures are expected for the remainder of the week, with more rain and storms expected into the holiday week.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group