The strong El Niño this fall has kept our weather remarkably quiet over the last month and a half, but that has not been the case for states like Florida.

Heavy bands of rain continue today as an area of low pressure sits offshore and dumps moisture along the east-central coast of Florida near Melbourne and Cape Canaveral.

Up to 10″ of rain has fallen over these areas just in the last 24 hours, while over 30″ has fallen over parts of Brevard County in the last few weeks!

This storm isn’t done yet. An additional foot of rain is possible across central and northern parts of Florida along the east coast through Friday before the low finally heads north.

A soaking rain is coming for the Carolinas and Virginia this weekend, eventually heading into central and eastern PA. Luckily for outdoor plans in our area, the system looks to stay mostly east, keeping our remarkable streak of quiet weather going into early next week.

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