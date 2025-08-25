Fall-like temperatures this week with a mix of sun and clouds

PITTSBURGH — It will feel more like the last week of September as opposed to the last week of August over the next several days.

High temperatures will be in the 70s throughout the week with a few reinforcing shots of cooler air at times.

We will start the week with a mix of sun and clouds. A cool northwesterly wind will bring a chance for a few lake effect rain showers to the area both Monday and Tuesday. Most of them will be north of Pittsburgh

Temperatures Wednesday morning will drop into the 40s across much of the area. Even Pittsburgh could see temperatures just shy of 50 degrees to start the day.

Most of the week will be dry not helping out the grass or leaf situation in the area.

