Few showers Friday before becoming widespread overnight

PITTSBURGH — It will be turning cooler as we head into the weekend, and you might want to have backup plans for anything going on outdoors Saturday morning.

We’ll see a few showers break out during the course of the day, but most of the daylight hours will be dry. A stray rumble of thunder is also possible this afternoon. Rain will be more widespread overnight tonight into Saturday morning.

Rain should clear the area by afternoon, but it will leave cooler air in its wake. High temperatures Saturday will climb into the lower 60s. It will be a bit warmer Sunday with 80 back Monday.

