Flood Watch posted just east of Pittsburgh-area as Tropical Storm Debby moves north

PITTSBURGH — A Flood Watch has been posted for the mountains east of the ridges as rain from Tropical Storm Debby moves north Thursday bringing the threat for heavy downpours and localized flooding to parts of our area.

It will be muggy and warm Thursday with clouds increasing throughout the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible but most areas will be dry.

Steadier rain moves in late Thursday night and Friday, with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Right now, the heaviest rain from Debby is forecast to fall east of Pittsburgh with the highest totals in Westmoreland, Fayette, Armstrong and Indiana counties and central Pennsylvania.

However, a shift of as little as 50 miles could bring higher rainfall totals towards Pittsburgh, so stay weather aware.

As the storm moves out late Friday, cooler, less humid air moves in.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group