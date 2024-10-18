Frost Advisory, Freeze Warning kick off Friday in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — It’s our coldest morning of the week with temperatures in the low to mid 30s almost everywhere.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Allegheny, Beaver, Washington and Greene counties through 9 a.m. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Westmoreland, Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana, Butler, Lawrence, Clarion and Mercer counties through 9 a.m.

Sunshine will prevail today which will allow highs to reach the upper 60s.

While the nights will be chilly this weekend, daytime highs will continue to get warmer with low 70s expected both days.

Even warmer days are expected early next week ahead of a cold front. That front could bring us a few showers by Wednesday but lots of sunny and warm weather in the meantime!

