Gusty Wednesday with spotty showers in the afternoon, evening

Cloudy skies and gusty winds will stick around through the day. It will feel chilly with highs near 50 degrees. Wind gusts could reach 30-35 mph. A few spotty showers are possible this afternoon and again later this evening.

It’ll still be cloudy and chilly Thursday, with highs in the low 50s with a few spotty showers at times. Below-average highs will continue through Friday with dry conditions to end the work week.

A mix of clouds and sun is expected Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures return to average Sunday with highs around 60 degrees.

