Heat and humidity to start the week, thunderstorms to cool temperatures as the week progresses

PITTSBURGH — The heat and humidity will be the big story to start the week with huge changes coming as we head toward the weekend.

High temperatures will once again rise to 90 degrees plus Monday through Wednesday. The humidity will make it feel like mid 90s Monday afternoon and upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A stray thunderstorm could cool you off Wednesday, but there is a much better chance of showers and storms Thursday will a cold front that will bring a huge change in not only temperatures but humidity for the latter part of the week.

Make sure to stay safe in the sun and heat early this week. Have a place to stay cool, stay hydrated and don’t forget to keep your pets cool, hydrated and out of the sun too!

Get the latest forecast from Severe Weather Team 11 each day on Channel 11 News. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts when you are on the go!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group