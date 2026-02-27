A look at the frigid temperatures throughout February and how the month compares to previous years

PITTSBURGH — Saturday marks the end of February and the end of meteorological winter, and it does look like this will be yet another month with colder-than-average temperatures.

So far, we’re at about 29.7 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees below normal, and even with the warmer afternoon Friday and Saturday, we’re not likely to make up for that.

That will make it the coldest February since 2021, when the average temperature was 27.6 degrees.

So, it’s the coldest February in five years, but here’s the more notable statistic.

On Saturday, we will finalize four straight months of colder-than-average temperatures. The last time that happened, we’ve got to go back to the end of 2002 into early 2003 — so 23 years ago.

And the last time that we had a winter with two months that were colder than average, we’ve got to go back to 2020 into 2021, so it really puts into perspective how cold this winter was.

This streak of colder-than-average weather, by the way, likely ends next month.

