Low cloud, fogs continue to linger Thursday afternoon; Rain returns Friday

PITTSBURGH — Low clouds and fog continue to linger across the area. While visibility will gradually improve, cloud cover will keep temperatures in the low 40s for much of the area today.

Clouds will keep temperatures from falling much overnight, which should prevent widespread thick fog from forming Friday morning. The next area of low pressure will bring steadier rain into the area late Friday afternoon, first for areas along/south of I-70 before affecting the rest of the area by Friday evening.

Showers will gradually fizzle out Saturday morning with dry and seasonable conditions for Light Up Night.

A nice and quiet spell of weather will take place Sunday and into early next week as high temperatures head a little above average for a change.

