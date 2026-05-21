So far, May proves much quieter for severe weather and tornado season than last few years

PITTSBURGH — While May has been unusually chilly so far, it has proven to be a blessing in disguise, at least in one way. Severe weather and tornado season have been much quieter — so far — than the last few years!

In fact, there has not been a single tornado confirmed in the entire commonwealth so far, and the last time we got through mid-May without a single twister in Pennsylvania was all the way back in 2013.

Remember 2024 and 2025? Both years were active in the spring, especially in 2024 when we had 19 tornadoes touch down in our viewing area. When you combine both years, we had over 50 confirmed and reported tornadoes in our area!

Two weeks ago, a brief EF0 tornado touched down in Preston County, W.Va. — the first in our area this year. While things have been quiet so far, we are only just now entering the peak of severe weather and tornado season in western Pennsylvania.

Stay weather aware and make sure to stay dialed into Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest updates this spring and summer.

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