Mild, breezy on Monday ahead of showers later

PITTSBURGH — Mild and breezy this afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. A few spotty showers could be possible around dinnertime. An isolated thunderstorm could be possible mainly north of I-80 late this evening.

Tuesday will be warm and windy; highs will reach the mid to upper 70s with wind gusts around 30 mph. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out late afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible overnight into early Wednesday morning and then again later in the evening. Above average temperatures are expected for the remainer of the week with more rain and storms expected into the weekend.

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