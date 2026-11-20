PITTSBURGH — Today is our fourth straight day with beautiful sunshine as high temperatures continue to moderate. Most neighborhoods will make it into the mid-60s this afternoon, though some of us may briefly pop up to 66 or 67 degrees.

The warming trend lasts into Saturday as Pittsburgh will approach 70 degrees! The record high tomorrow is 75 degrees, so we won’t break it, but temperatures will be around 20 degrees above average for late November!

A cold front gets closer to us Sunday night. Ahead of the front, there can be some light rain east of Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon, with another chance for showers overnight and into Monday morning. Rainfall amounts will be light, but much cooler air will push in as we spend most of next week only in the low to mid-40s.

Much of the week will be quiet leading up to Thanksgiving, with the chance of some rain to end the week, although that has been trending further east of our area since yesterday.

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