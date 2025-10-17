Much-needed rain moving in for the weekend

PITTSBURGH — Our focus will finally shift from cold mornings to much-needed rain over the next few days.

We’ll start the weekend dry with highs pushing into the low 60s on Friday and the low 70s on Saturday.

Rain showers will move in on Sunday. It will be on and off rain during the day, with some steadier rain possible later in the day as a cold front rolls through the area. Pockets of heavier rain and isolated thunder will be possible. It will be a breezy day, too, with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

