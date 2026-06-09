Muggy start to Tuesday before heavy downpours in some areas

PITTSBURGH — Muggy weather moves in on Tuesday and fuels the threat of heavy downpours.

Not everyone will see storms, but if you do, they could be slow-moving with soaking rain.

Repeated rounds of storms over the same area could also set the stage for localized flooding.

Strong to severe storms with damaging winds are also possible this week, especially Thursday.

Temperatures will be climbing as well, making it even more uncomfortable with highs in the mid to upper 80s and warm overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest update and alerts.

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