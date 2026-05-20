Off-and-on shower, storms on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Overnight showers and a few storms will taper off before sunrise, but more wet weather moves in mid-morning Wednesday with off-and-on showers and a rumble of thunder through the day.

Cooler temperatures will also settle in as temperatures fall from the low 70s into the low 60s by evening.

Much of Thursday looks dry, but several rounds of rain are on the way heading into the Memorial Day weekend.

The first round develops late Friday, bringing soaking rain through part of the day Saturday and another round of wet weather is expected later in the weekend.

There will be some breaks in the rain from time to time, so check the live Severe Weather Team 11 forecast for the latest on when the wet weather will have the biggest impact on your plans.

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