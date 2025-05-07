Patchy fog during the morning commute clears out by midday

PITTSBURGH — Patchy fog could slow you down in a few spots heading out the door, but it won’t be a widespread issue Wednesday morning. Any areas of fog will be clearing out by mid-morning.

Wednesday will turn out to be a pretty decent day with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will push to near 70 degrees by the end of the afternoon.

Scattered showers return to the area Thursday. There will be many dry hours, and a shower may linger into Friday. Much of the area will not see much rain to close out the week. Mother’s Day weekend looks wonderful with a mix of clouds and sun. It will be 70 Saturday and into the upper 70s Sunday.

