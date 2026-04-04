Pirates have warm weather for home opener, but it’s not the warmest on record

PITTSBURGH — It was very warm out for the Pirates’ home opener on Friday, but we’ve actually seen warmer in recent years, specifically in 2021.

We had 82 degrees during that home opener. That was against the Cubs, and the Pirates lost 4-2.

In 2015, we hit 80 degrees, the same as in 2001. So, it’s not unprecedented, but certainly warmer than average for this time of year.

However, this is more impressive: If we hit 80 on Friday, and assuming we did again on Saturday, that would make four 80-degree days so far this spring. That would tie it for the most on record through this date.

To give you some perspective, we went from 2013 to 2024 without a single 80-degree day through this date. So, it really puts into perspective just how warm this spring has been so far.

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