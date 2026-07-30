Pleasant weather continues Friday; thicker clouds develop on Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Our stretch of great weather continues Friday ahead of the next system, bringing the threat of showers and storms.

Temperatures will climb a bit Friday, reaching the mid-80s, but humidity stays fairly low, so it will still be pleasant. Clouds thicken up during the day Saturday with the first round of rain showers arriving sometime after sunset.

Steadier rain chances settle in Sunday with a few rounds early and the threat for a thunderstorm through the afternoon. While there will be breaks in the rain from time to time, a few storms could bring moderate downpours.

Temperatures next week will continue to climb, with highs by Wednesday pushing into the mid to upper 80s.

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