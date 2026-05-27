Rain to start the day, drying up for the rest of the week

PITTSBURGH — Rain to start the day for some today. We’ll see on and off showers this morning into early this afternoon. The steadiest rain will be south of Pittsburgh with some areas near I-80 not seeing any rain at all. Any repeated rounds of heavier rain south of the city will need to be watched for localized flooding.

The rest of the week will look and feel fantastic as cooler, less humid air settles in. High temperatures will barely get into the 70s by the weekend.

The dry stretch of weather should easily last into next week.

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