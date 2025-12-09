Several kinds of weather coming into the area for the rest of the week

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures are going to be doing a lot of back and forth the next couple of days, and that will bring several kinds of weather to the area over the rest of the week.

A few snow showers are possible Tuesday, primarily north of the Route 422 corridor.

Wednesday will be windy with a cold snow and rain. The mix will begin as snow Tuesday night across much of the area before warmer air noses in from the southwest. It will be wet much of the day with rain transitioning back to snow showers Wednesday evening from Allegheny County and south. Areas along and north of Route 422 may stay snow all day leading to several inches of snow possible.

