Several rounds of showers, thunderstorms will pop up Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Have your umbrella ready as you head out the door.

We’ll see several rounds of showers and thunderstorms pop up today. Some of the rain could be heavy. A few stronger thunderstorms are possible during the day, especially southwest of Pittsburgh. Watch for heavy rain and gusty winds in some of the stronger storms.

On and off showers will continue Wednesday before we dry out for a few days at the end of the week.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast. Make sure to download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alarts when you are on the go.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group