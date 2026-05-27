Showers slowly clear out & humidity decreases throughout Tuesday evening

PITTSBURGH — It’ll be mostly cloudy with showers along I-70 and south late this afternoon.

Heavier rain is possible south of Waynesburg with a few storms possible through early evening. Areas north of I-70 will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few passing showers through early evening.

Clouds will clear tonight, and the humidity will decrease into Thursday. Pockets of early-morning fog are possible in spots with wake-up temperatures in the 50s.

Conditions become bright, breezy and pleasant on Thursday with highs in the low to mid-70s. Expect it to be dry, sunny and slightly warmer on Friday. Temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 70s to close out the week.

The weekend looks to be rain-free with sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s. Cool overnights are ahead with lows on Saturday morning in the 40s for some. This dry stretch should linger into the start of the next work week.

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