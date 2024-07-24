Showers, some storms return after lunch Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — There will be a few areas of fog possible to start the day Wednesday.

Showers and a few storms return to the area during the day, especially after lunch.

The first round is expected to develop north and west of Pittsburgh and could include some stronger storms with heavy downpours and gusty winds. Storms will be isolated, but be prepared for quickly changing weather conditions.

Off and on showers and storms will continue to slide south through the afternoon and into the evening. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but one or two of the storms could produce some gusty winds. Heavy rain will be possible in any thunderstorm.

Showers and thunderstorms will head out of the area Thursday with a big drop off in humidity later in the day.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group