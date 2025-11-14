Showers, threat of gusty thunderstorm move in Saturday

Showers and the threat of a gusty thunderstorm move in Saturday, so have the rain gear with you as you head out.

Temperatures will be mild, but scattered showers will develop mid-morning with pockets of steadier rain developing closer to sunset. Winds will also pick up through the day, and a stronger storm is possible, especially after sunset. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but storms could bring isolated damaging wind gusts, so have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you for the latest updates and any alerts, watches or warnings.

By Sunday, the focus will shift to gusty winds blowing in much colder conditions. Winds will be blowing around 3 mph as the Steelers take the field and stay strong through the game. Temperatures will be falling as well, with wind chills in the 30s throughout the day.

Wind Gust

Steelers Football

Rain Impacts

Weekend Forecast

©2025 Cox Media Group