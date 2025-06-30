Showers and thunderstorms return Monday afternoon and evening

PITTSBURGH — After a one-day break, showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast today.

Showers and storms will be scattered during the afternoon and evening with many areas being dry. However, any storm that does form will be capable of producing heavy rain and damaging winds.

Showers and spotty storms will stay with us during the day Tuesday. While storms are not expected to be as strong Tuesday, any storm could bring more rounds of unneeded heavy rain.

We’ll get a break Wednesday with a few afternoon showers and storms Thursday. The Fourth of July currently looks dry, but it will be very warm and muggy.

