Storms to develop Tuesday evening, continue into early overnight hours

PITTSBURGH — Warm and unsettled into the weekend. Rounds of rain and storms are possible with above average temperatures into Easter Sunday.

Most of the day will be dry with a spotty shower or a storm, warm and windy with temperatures rising to the mid to upper 70s. Storms will develop this evening and continue through the early overnight hours. Strong to severe storms are likely that could produce damaging wind, torrential rain, hail and isolated tornadoes. Storms will wind down late overnight as the line weakens moving toward the Mason-Dixon line.

Wednesday will feature rounds of showers and a few storms with temperatures steady in the 60s. The remainder of the week will be unsettled, so make sure you check the forecast often. We will have many dry hours with the chance for time-to-time showers and storms into the weekend.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts. A round

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