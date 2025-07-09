Some fog to start your Wednesday, more clouds than sun the rest of the day

PITTSBURGH — Watch for some foggy spots as you head out the door Wednesday. Fog won’t be everywhere, but there will be some areas of dense fog through mid morning.

We’ll see more clouds than sun Wednesday with a stray shower or storm, but most areas will be dry during the day Wednesday.

There is a better chance of rain Thursday afternoon and Thursday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across the area. While it won’t rain all day and night, rainfall could be heavy at times and slow-moving storms can create flooding concerns for areas that see repeated rounds of heavy rain.

