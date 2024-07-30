Storms preview warm and muggy Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — It will be a warm and very muggy day today. Temperatures will push into the mid 80s this afternoon, but the humidity will make it feel like upper 80s in many areas.

A few showers and storms will develop during the day. While widespread severe weather is not in the forecast, any thunderstorm that can develop will be capable of producing heavy rain and gusty winds.

We’ll stay fairly unsettled this week with a chance of showers and storms every day. Some heavier rain will be possible to close out the week which would help to put a bit of a dent in the drought situation.

Get the latest timing as wet weather moves into your area from Severe Weather Team 11.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group