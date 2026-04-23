Summer-like temperatures for first day of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — Summerlike temperatures return Thursday, so grab the short sleeves, sunglasses and sunscreen if you’re heading to the NFL Draft. Pack a poncho too as there could be a stray shower Thursday afternoon.

Most of the day will be mainly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s and evening temperatures dipping into the 60s.

Warm weather sticks around for Friday, along with a slightly better chance for wet weather late in the day.

A slow-moving system could spark scattered showers during the afternoon and into the evening so pack the wet-weather gear for the NFL Draft once again.

Showers will be more likely on Saturday, especially for the first part of the day, along with an isolated thunderstorm.

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